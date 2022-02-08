Fighter vs. Writer: Chris Weidman isn’t ready to call Israel Adesanya the GOAT, picks Robert Whittaker to win at UFC 271

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to help breakdown the key storylines at UFC 271 as well as give an update on his recovery and plans to return to action in 2022.

Weidman will give his analysis for the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker and why he’s not quite ready to anoint “The Last Stylebender” as the GOAT of the middleweight division.

He will also make his picks and predictions for the co-main event between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa as well as Derek Brunson taking on Jared Cannonier in another massive fight at 185 pounds.

Weidman also gives an update on his recovery from a broken leg suffered just last year while revealing his timeline to compete again with expectations that he will absolutely fight in 2022.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

