Morning Report: Jorge Masvidal intends to expose ‘limited fighter’ and ‘fraud’ Colby Covington at UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally get to settle their blood feud in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both men look to rebound off tough defeats in rematches against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

There was a time when Masvidal and Covington considered each other brothers and could often be seen in one another’s corner. That friendship has since dissolved for the former American Top Team stablemates as Covington began expressing himself to the fullest degree, much to the disdain of Masvidal and many others in the community.

“It’s so amazing that I’m going to get to punch this guy in the face,” Masvidal told FOX News. “And I really don’t like this guy, and I’m going to get paid for it — a big amount of money. And I can’t wait just to expose him once again to the world. He’s a charlatan.”

While Masvidal remains a member of ATT, Covington has since left the gym and now trains at MMA Masters. Communication between the two in the present day has been less than cordial.

Masvidal recently shared a video he put together titled “Judas Covington - The Real Street Judas” where he highlights several moments that Covington contradicts himself when speaking in public.

The pair of top welterweight contenders struggle to see eye to eye on anything in 2022. If there’s one thing they can agree on, however, it’s been their political views, as they’ve both vocally supported former U.S. President Donald Trump and his family.

Even with that common ground visible, Masvidal doesn’t find that as genuine passion from Covington. Instead, it’s just an extension of the character he’s become, a false character that no one really likes.

“If you don’t believe me, just ask him any...what’s his favorite law that Trump passed while Trump was in presidency, or anything like that,” Masvidal said. “Ask that idiot anything politically related. You’ll see he’s just a fraud, man. He’s just holding up books to get triggers and things like that, but he doesn’t know anything about what he talks about. And about fighting, he’s very limited. I’m going to show it, March 5, how limited he is.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Chael wonders...

Whittaker is better now, but will it matter? pic.twitter.com/WCsqC7AbLL — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 7, 2022

History.

This weekend @Roxyfighter will break the record for the most pro fights in Women’s division history with 45. She is currently tied with Masako Yoshida & Satoko Shinashi with 44. This doesn’t include her exhibitions in TUF. #wmma — MarQ P (@WMMANews) February 8, 2022

A fighter and a writer?

I wrote my first piece, made it to Newsweek pic.twitter.com/Hn3oDsPqvb — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 7, 2022

Mean tweets with Izzy.

what happens when Adesanya reads mean tweets about him?



be careful what you tweet to @stylebender #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/chFVKhPuX3 — Myprotein (@Myprotein) February 7, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jessica Penne (14-5) vs. Luana Pinheiro (10-1); UFC Fight Night, Apr. 30

Yohan Lainesse (8-0) vs. Gabe Green (10-3); UFC Fight Night, Apr. 30

Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) vs. Chance Rencountre (16-4); Bellator 274, Feb. 19

Poliana Botelho (8-4) vs. Karine Silva (14-4); UFC 275, June 4

