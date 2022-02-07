Dana White posts NSFW picture of Kamaru Usman’s hand surgery

UFC President Dana White is putting Instagram’s community guidelines to the test with his latest picture of a gruesome injury.

In this case, it’s the “during” of the before-during-after of Kamaru Usman’s recent hand surgery, and as you can imagine, the shot of UFC welterweight champ’s hand being pried apart is not for the weak of stomach.

Check out the photo below.

(NSFW WARNING)

The surgery is the end result of a broken hand Usman said he suffered three weeks prior to a title rematch with rival Colby Covington. Despite the setback, the champ still delivered a championship performance and won a unanimous decision for his fifth title defense.

With a second win over another top welterweight — previously, he knocked out Jorge Masvidal in their follow-up meeting — Usman reaffirmed his place atop the pound-for-pound list.

Recently, Usman’s longtime manager Ali Abdelaziz suggested the champ move up in weight to challenge middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, however Adesanya’s coach stressed the two were friends.

White has made a habit of posting injuries from fights, particularly mid-procedure shots of exposed tissue as fighters get medical treatment.