The MMA Hour with Anthony Pettis, Alexander Gustafsson, Tai Tuivasa, Arnold Allen, Casey O’Neill, and Nick Maximov

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I recap the latest weekend in combat sports.

1:10 p.m.: UFC middleweight prospect Nick Maximov looks back on his UFC Vegas 47 win over Punahele Soriano.

1:30 p.m.: PFL contender Anthony Pettis joins the show to reflect on his debut season with PFL, his plans for this year’s tournament, and more.

2 p.m.: Alexander Gustafsson discusses his upcoming heavyweight fight against Ben Rothwell, his long layoff, and more.

2:30 p.m.: UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen previews his scheduled bout against Dan Hooker.

3 p.m.: Casey O’Neill looks ahead to her UFC 271 tilt against Roxanne Modafferi.

3:30 p.m.: GC returns to review his best bets from the combat sports weekend.

4 p.m.: NewYorkRic highlights the latest news and social happenings in MMA.

4:30 p.m.: UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa previews his UFC 271 bout against Derrick Lewis.

