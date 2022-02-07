On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 47

How much closer to a UFC middleweight title shot did Sean Strickland get following his main event decision win this past Saturday?

That question is answered this week from a matchmaking perspective on the return of On To the Next One following Strickland’s victory over Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47.

In addition, future matchups are discussed for Nick Maximov, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Brendan Allen, Bryan Battle, Julian Erosa and more with MMA Fighting’s co-matchmakers Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee.

Audio-only versions of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.