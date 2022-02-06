 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jack Hermansson reacts to UFC Vegas 47 loss with poem for Sean Strickland

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland
Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jack Hermansson is going the artistic route to discuss his latest loss.

“The Joker” dropped a unanimous decision to Sean Strickland on Saturday at UFC Vegas 47 in a main event bout that was light on intensity. On Sunday, Hermansson posted a rhyming poem on Instagram to address the fight and to apologize to his fans and Strickland for his performance.

Hermansson wrote:

I’m sorry fans about tonight
I had a bad performance and I lost the fight
It wasn’t pretty, or technically sound
I couldn’t get the bastard to the ground
Sorry Sean this one went to a decision
Best of luck to murder your next competition

The last line Hermansson wrote was a lighthearted reference to Strickland’s own admission that he has experienced homicidal thoughts in and out of the octagon. However, outside of a few, brief moments of impassioned trash talk, Hermansson and Strickand’s five-round fight was mostly civil.

Hermansson saw his UFC record fall to 9-5 with the loss, while Strickland stayed in the thick of the title contenders’ conversation with his fifth straight win since moving up to the middleweight division.

