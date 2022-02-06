Video: PFL star Claressa Shields dominant in boxing return, has heated exchange with Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields returned to the boxing ring with a vengeance.

The PFL star and two-division undisputed boxing champion scored a lopsided win over Ema Kozin (21-1-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday at a Sky Sports Boxing event in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday. Then she proceeded to have a post-fight run-in with rival Savannah Marshall.

Following her latest victory, a 100-90 unanimous decision that bumped her pro boxing record to 12-0, Shields confronted Marshall at ringside, and the two had a heated exchange.

Watch the incident above.

“You just went 10 rounds with an absolute child,” Marshall said, referring to the 23-year-old Kozin.

“You haven’t fought an undefeated fighter, bum,” Shields fired back. She then accused Marshall of having fought “nobody.”

“I’ll stop ya,” Marshall said.

“Do it, I can’t wait,” Shields said. “Femke [Hermans is] gonna give you so much hell. Femke’s gonna give you hell, bum. Bum!”

“Where are your gold medals at?” Shields added. “Zero.”

Marshall is the only boxer who can claim a win over Shields, having outpointed her in an amateur bout at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. Outside of that, Shields is unbeaten, and she won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Up next for Marshall (11-0, 9 KOs) is a WBO title defense against Femke Hermans on March 12. Should Marshall be victorious, a clash with Shields appears to be inevitable. Shields currently holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring middleweight titles.

Following a March 5, 2021 title fight win over Marie-Eve Dicaire, Shields had this to say about Marshall:

“Savannah Marshall knows she cannot and will not ever be able to f*ck with me,” Shields said. “She can come to America, I can go to the U.K., we can go to Mexico, wherever Savannah Marshall want to go, I will f*ck her up, literally. Literally. She knows that.”

“And tell Eddie Hearn he came with that wack-ass $250,000, tell him he better come with 500K, 750, he wants me to come over there to the U.K. and smoke his girl,” Shields added. “Pay me.

Saturday marked Shields’ first boxing match since she made her second appearance for the PFL this past October. Shields lost a split decision to Abigail Montes to fall to 1-1 in her MMA career.

See highlights from Shields’ win over Kozin below, courtesy of BOXXER.