UFC Vegas 47 post-fight show: Reaction to Sean Strickland’s win, Shavkat Rakhmonov stealing show

Sean Strickland only trails Israel Adesanya with the longest active winning streak in the UFC’s middleweight division following his main event win over Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 47. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs and Alexander K. Lee react to Strickland’s victory, where he goes from here, Shavkat Rakhmonov’s incredible knockout win over Carlston Harris, Julian Erosa’s memorable night, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.