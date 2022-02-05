UFC Vegas 47 post-fight bonuses: Julian Erosa gets Steven Peterson’s bonus for $100k haul

Julian Erosa was a big winner after UFC Vegas 47 due to his opponent’s weight miss and a “Fight of the Night” offering.

Erosa and Steven Peterson were an easy choice for the best fight of the night. But because Peterson missed weight, coming in at 149 pounds for the non-title featherweight fight, the UFC elected to give Erosa both $50,000 bonuses for an extra $100,000 in disclosed pay on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Erosa’s gutsy performance earned him a split decision in a fight that saw bloody swings of momentum as both fighters threw caution to the wind. The bout opened the ESPN+ main card at UFC APEX.

Quick finishers captured the remaining two bonuses handed out for “Performance of the Night.” Shavkat Rakhmonov earned an extra $50,000 for his first-round knockout over Carlston Harris to up his unbeaten streak to 15 fights. And veteran Chidi Njokuani picked up $50,000 for his 16-second knockout of Marc-Andre Barriault on the preliminary card.

UFC Vegas 47 bonuses:

Fight of the Night: Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson (Erosa received Peterson’s bonus due to weight miss)

Performance of the Night: Shavkat Rakhmonov, Chidi Njokuani