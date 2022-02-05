Sean Strickland vs. Jack Hermansson official scorecard

The scores in UFC Vegas 47’s headliner were not unanimous, to the shock of many MMA observers who watched the five-round headliner between Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Judges called a split decision after 25 minutes, with two seeing it 4-1 for Strickland and the third dissenting 3-2 for Hermansson; the official scores were 49-46 twice for the winner and 48-47 for the loser.

Here is the official scorecard for the fight, courtesy of the UFC.

Judges Derek Cleary and Junichiro Kamijo’s scores were identical, though they disagreed on the rounds won. Cleary gave Strickland Rounds 1, 2, 3 and 4, while Kamijo gave him Rounds 2-5.

Veteran judge Sal D’Amato, the dissenting judge of the fight, awarded Hermansson Rounds 1, 3 and 5 to deliver the 48-47 score.

On MMADecisions.com, all 21 media outlets that scored the fight awarded it to Strickland, with 10 scoring it 50-45 and 10 scoring it 49-46. One scored it 48-47.