UFC Vegas 47 video: Shavkat Rakhamov demolishes Carlston Harris with spinning heel kick and devastating ground and pound

Shavkat Rakhmonov remained undefeated with another devastating finish added to his resume with a knockout win over Carlston Harris at UFC Vegas 47.

The welterweight prospect was once again looking for the kill from the very first exchange, which led to a highlight reel spinning heel kick that put Harris on the ground in the latter part of the first round. From there, Rakhmonov started dropping hammers from the top with the punches eventually leading to the finish after Harris went limp on the canvas.

The knockout came at 4:10 in the first round.

“I think my fans know that I’m always finishing,” Rakhmonov said following the win. “I prepare on the ground, everywhere. Now thanks to god, 15-0.”

When the fight started it was Harris who was getting a little wild on his feet and Rakhmonov was quick to make him pay with a technically sound striking attack that wobbled the Brazilian in an early exchange. After Harris tried to counter in the clinch while showing good takedown defense, Rakhmonov separated and started throwing strikes from the outside again.

Then out of nowhere, Rakhmonov launched the spinning heel kick that blasted Harris and sent him down to the canvas. Rakhmonov was quick to jump on top of him as he started throwing vicious punches from the top with the shots eventually finding a home on Harris’ chin.

The damage done left Harris unconscious as the referee jumped into prevent any further punishment from being dished out as Rakhmonov celebrated his third consecutive win in the UFC.

While Khamzat Chimaev has taken all the attention as the best prospect in the welterweight division, Rakhmonov is doing everything possible to steal that spotlight, especially after another jaw-dropping finish on Saturday night.