UFC Vegas 47 video: Brendan Allen drops Sam Alvey with vicious punch, finishes with rear-naked choke

After accepting his fight at UFC Vegas 47 just four days ago, Brendan Allen made the most of the opportunity by choking out Sam Alvey to get back in the win column with an impressive performance.

While he’s well known for his grappling ability, Allen was more than happy to show off his hands as he battered Alvey with strikes throughout the fight including a crushing left hand that dropped the 51-fight veteran down to the canvas. From there, Allen quickly latched onto a rear-naked choke and Alvey had no escape, which led to the tap with the fight ending at 2:10 in the second round.

“Get the bad taste out of my mouth,” Allen said after suffering a knockout loss in his last outing. “No excuses, [Chris Curtis] was the better man that night but I had to get back to me. I just had to stay on him. He’s a true vet. Tough man. I had to stay on him and that’s what I did.”

Always heavy-handed, Alvey was quick to establish his punching power in the early exchanges with Allen, who kept coming forward and then paying for it. Alvey showed patience while setting up his punches as he attempted to draw Allen into the trap where he could throw strikes in succession.

Just when it looked like Alvey was in control, Allen clipped him with a stiff right hand that put the former Ultimate Fighter competitor on wobbly legs. Allen rushed ahead looking to seize on the opening with a punch that put Alvey down on the ground momentarily but he bounced back quickly to end the round on his feet.

Realizing that he could hurt Alvey on the feet, Allen went right back to that game plan in the second round. He unloaded a huge left hook that crushed Alvey, sending him down to the canvas where Allen quickly leapt on the opening to secure the rear-naked choke.

The grimace on Alvey’s face was undeniable as he tapped out just a second later with the fight coming to a close.

Now 3-1 in his last four fights, Allen remains a tough out for anybody in the UFC while Alvey falls to 0-7-1 in his past eight outings, which could mark the end of his career inside the octagon.