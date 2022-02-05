UFC Vegas 47 results: Bryan Battle showcases volume striking attack to beat TUF 29 rival Tresean Gore

Bryan Battle proved he deserved to be The Ultimate Fighter 29 champion after beating Tresean Gore at UFC Vegas 47.

Prior to the reality show finale, Gore suffered an injury that prevented him from competing so he was fired up to prove he deserved the victory but Battle had no intention of allowing that to happen. Over three rounds, Battle showcased a volume striking attack that continuously gave Gore problems and that allowed him to secure a unanimous decision win.

The judges all scored the fight 29-28 with Battle moving to 2-0 in the UFC.

“I already won the competition,” Battle said afterwards. “This is for all the people that said I wasn’t the real champ. All the people that said Tresean was going to knock the f*ck out of me.

“Don’t get me wrong, Tresean is a tough motherf*cker but so am I. I’m The Ultimate Fighter and I proved that sh*t tonight.”

With Gore moving forward aggressively, Battle countered with a series of blistering kicks to the legs and body that were consistently landing on target. While Gore kept coming after him, Battle was very effective with his striking as he chipped away with those kicks, which then led to him throwing more punching combinations as well.

When Gore finally got the chance to unleash his power, he showed why Battle had to be so cautious in every exchange but his overall output was lacking throughout the opening round. When the horn sounded, Gore continued to talk to Battle as the fighters actually had to be separated before being sent back to their respective corners by the referee.

While Battle continued to throw and land with better volume, Gore had the ultimate equalizer whenever he exploded forward with a knee-buckling punch that could have led to a knockout finish. Gore’s ability to hurt Battle with a single-shot helped him throughout the second round and he also snatched a power guillotine choke before the fighters hit the canvas.

As Battle headed out for the final round, he had a nasty amount of swelling over his right eye and that made him susceptible to the powerful left hand coming from Gore. Despite his vision being impaired, Battle kept putting on the pressure with a relentless offensive output that had Gore on his backfoot for the first time all night.

Battle’s ability to press the pace with better volume really paid off because Gore just had no answer when he couldn’t land his one-punch power shots and that was truly the story of the entire fight.

After vanquishing the last man standing from his season of The Ultimate Fighter, Battle can now look to move onto new competition as he arrives as a middleweight prospect to watch following a pair of impressive performances to start his UFC career.