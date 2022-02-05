UFC Vegas 47 video: Philip Rowe wallops Jason Witt with knockout combination

Philip Rowe more than made up for a slow first round.

“The Fresh Prince” scored his second straight knockout inside the octagon with a stunning combination that put Jason Witt (19-8) away in their preliminary welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 47 on Saturday.

The finish came just past the two-minute mark of Round 2 as Rowe backed Witt up against the fence and unloaded with both hands. It was a straight right that dropped Witt, leaving him open to a pair of heavy follow-up hammerfists from Rowe that ended the fight.

The official time of the stoppage was at the 2:15 mark of the second round.

Rowe needed to rebound from a poor opening frame that saw Witt control much of the action with his wrestling. Fighting from bottom position, Rowe avoided taking any major damage and returned to his feet before Round 1 came to a close.

Witt’s strategy was more of the same in Round 2, but he could not hold Rowe down and once the fight was reestablished on the feet, Rowe took over and found the finish.

Rowe (9-3) improves to 2-0 since dropping a decision to Gabriel Green in his UFC debut, with both of those wins coming by way of KO/TKO. He finished Orion Cosce with strikes in his most recent outing at UFC Vegas 33 in July.

Witt’s loss dropped his UFC record to 2-3. He has alternated wins and losses in his five appearances for the promotion.