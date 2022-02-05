UFC Vegas 47 video: Denys Bondar suffers horrific arm injury in debut loss

THAT's how you open the show!! @MALCOLM_X_MMA wasted NO TIME getting the finish #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/jrul3OD28R

Malcolm Gordon’s first UFC winning streak came about in grisly fashion.

In the opening preliminary-card bout of UFC Vegas 47 on Saturday, Gordon picked up a technical submission win due to injury when opponent Denys Bondar had his arm twisted up in an unnatural way during a scramble against the fence.

The debuting Bondar signaled to referee Mark Smith that he was hurt and the bout was officially waved off at the 1:22 mark of the opening round.

Watch the nasty arm injury above.

This is Gordon’s second straight win after an 0-2 to start to his UFC career. The Canadian bantamweight won a unanimous decision over Francisco Figueiredo last July and his pro record now stands at 14-5.

Bondar (16-4) was making his long-awaited octagon debut after seeing three previous bookings fall through, including a November 2021 matchup with Gordon that was rescheduled. He had won 14 straight fights prior to tonight’s setback.