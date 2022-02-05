Watch Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 47’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.
UFC Vegas 47 took place Feb. 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland squared off in a key middleweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.
Looking for his SIXTH win in a row #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/qea0XcT7Vc— UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022
Enter the Joker! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/zEsiTGhCGd— UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022
It's time!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/uQZkLjZBu2— UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022
BIG DROP TO END THE ROUND!— UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022
The #UFCVegas47 main event keeps rolling on @ESPNPlus. pic.twitter.com/Vzryv4MEbz
No stool needed @SStricklandMMA is ready to go into round 4️⃣! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/CBD7Lasc5H— UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022
SWINGING IN THE MIDDLE TO END IT ON ESPN+!!!! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/No6FtPYFDQ— UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022
The Joker broke the gentleman's agreement of no takedowns! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/2rj95M2BSc— UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022
Six in a row for @SStricklandMMA! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/UcGmJBANxJ— UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022
For more on Hermansson vs. Strickland, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.
