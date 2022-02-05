 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland full fight video highlights

By Steven Marrocco
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Watch Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 47’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Vegas 47 took place Feb. 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland squared off in a key middleweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Hermansson vs. Strickland, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

