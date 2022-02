Watch ‘UFC 271 countdown’ video to get a closer look at the top two fights at the event, including one of the most anticipated rematches in the middleweight division.

In the main event for UFC 271, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will square off against former UFC champion Robert Whittaker. Adesanya took Whittaker’s UFC belt with a second-round KO at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019.

Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will clash in a heavyweight contest in the co-main event.