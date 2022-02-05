UFC Vegas 47 live blog: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

This is the UFC Vegas 47 live blog for Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland, the middleweight main event for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The 185-pound bout features Hermansson, the No. 8 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, against No. 9 ranked Strickland. The 33-year-old Hermansson enters the contest off a decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan in May 2021. Hermansson is a winner of two of his last four fights, having also sandwiched a 78-second romp over Kelvin Gastelum between losses to Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. Strickland, on the other hand, has won five straight bouts and is a perfect 4-0 since returning to middleweight in 2020. He won a dominant unanimous decision over Uriah Hall in his most recent outing at UFC Vegas 33 in July 2021, which also served as Strickland’s first UFC main event.

Check out the UFC Vegas 47 live blog.