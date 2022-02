UFC Vegas 47 Results: Hermansson vs. Strickland

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 47 results for the Hermansson vs. Strickland event, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 47 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland will clash in a middleweight contest. Hermansson has won three of his past five fights, while Strickland has won his five past fights.

Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov will also compete in a middleweight fight in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 47 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen

Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano

Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar