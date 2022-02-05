 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 47 in Tweets: Pros react to Sean Strickland out-jabbing Jack Hermansson

By Jose Youngs
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Entering UFC Vegas 47, fight fans were eagerly anticipating the middleweight main event between Jack Hermansson and the surging Sean Strickland.

In one corner, Hermansson sought to pick up his second straight victory while maintaining his position in the 185-pound division’s title picture. But across from him stood the outspoken Strickland, who had yet to taste defeat since moving up from welterweight.

But after five rounds of action, Strickland emerged victorious after bouncing his jab off Hermansson’s face for 25 minutes.

Below is how fellow fighters reacted to the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.

Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson

Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris

Sam Alvey def. Brendan Allen

Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore

Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...