UFC Vegas 47 in Tweets: Pros react to Sean Strickland out-jabbing Jack Hermansson

Entering UFC Vegas 47, fight fans were eagerly anticipating the middleweight main event between Jack Hermansson and the surging Sean Strickland.
In one corner, Hermansson sought to pick up his second straight victory while maintaining his position in the 185-pound division’s title picture. But across from him stood the outspoken Strickland, who had yet to taste defeat since moving up from welterweight.
But after five rounds of action, Strickland emerged victorious after bouncing his jab off Hermansson’s face for 25 minutes.
Below is how fellow fighters reacted to the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.
Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson
LMFAOOO!!!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 6, 2022
“I’m a POS with money!!”
- Sean Strickland#UFCVegas47
So does Sal D’Amato have to report to anyone on why he scored it for Jack? Would be very interested to hear his reasoning for giving him that score on the cards. Judge accountability should be a thing. #UFCVegas47— Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) February 6, 2022
Great win for @SStricklandMMA the man is crazy and just dont give a fook— Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) February 6, 2022
Sean Strickland is my spirit animal. #UFCVegas47— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) February 6, 2022
February 6, 2022
Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano
The wrestling in this fight is so much fun to watch. #UFCVegas47— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 6, 2022
My boy ain't look like himself tonight. Hope he is ok and injury free. No matter the outcome always proud of you my brother. You came this far to hit a small bump in the road. You will be back I know you will ❤️ @puna185— Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) February 6, 2022
30-27?? #UFCVegas47— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 6, 2022
Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris
Man Shavkat is a beast! He deserves a lot hype! Wow 15 fights 15 finishes! @MmaSanford #UFCVegas47— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 6, 2022
Kids a beast! #UFCVegas47— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 6, 2022
Sam Alvey def. Brendan Allen
@danawhite @ufc wheres that 50k for 3 days notice!!!!— Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) February 6, 2022
February 6, 2022
Short notice and the finish #UFCVegas47— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 6, 2022
Mad respect to Allen taking this fight short notice #UFCVegas47— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 6, 2022
My guy @BrendanAllenMMA— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 6, 2022
Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore
TEAM VOLK!!!!! Lets gooooooo @bradyHiestand1 @alexvolkanovski @BryanBattle10 #TeamVolk #UFCVegas47— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 6, 2022
I agree. I think activity helped him a ton here. Way too much waiting from Gore. Gore is an animal tho. When he throws, it’s a scary connection to those brain cells! #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/oohLjadfom— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 6, 2022
“who needs two eyes” -Bryan Battle. Great response!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 6, 2022
Battle won 29-28! #UFCVegas47— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 6, 2022
This is gonna be a Gore-y Battle #UFCVegas47— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 6, 2022
Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson
What a fuckin war! @juicyj_erosa mad respect! I’ll be back https://t.co/wo13NCaMYc— Steven Ocho Peterson (@8ocho08) February 6, 2022
Back and forth action #UFCVegas47— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 6, 2022
Tá lá e cá #UFCnoCombate
This fight is WILD! Peterson back into the fight now. Erosa has to be more defensively responsible in this 3rd RD and he should win this. #UFCVegas47— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 6, 2022
Juice is straight savage. I fucking love this guy man… kill or be killed #UFCVegas47— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 6, 2022
HOLY S*** WHAT A FIGHT!!! #UFCVegas47— Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) February 6, 2022
Mean scrap! #UFCVegas47— Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) February 6, 2022
That was a hell of a fight!!— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) February 6, 2022
This is wiiiiiiild #UFCVegas47— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) February 6, 2022
Wow what a fight!!!! #UFCVegas47— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 6, 2022
Get them bonus checks out!! #UFCVegas47— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) February 6, 2022
My kinda fight!! #UFCVegas47— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) February 6, 2022
Animals. I love it #UFCVegas47— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 6, 2022
Pay these men! #UFCVegas47— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) February 6, 2022
VIOLENCE!!!!!!! #UFCVegas47— Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) February 6, 2022
Give Erosa 100k! #UFCVegas47— Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) February 6, 2022
That was great!— Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) February 6, 2022
Yeah that was a fuckin fun one. GIVE THOSE MEN A BONUS #UFCVegas47— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) February 6, 2022
Take my money!!! #FOTN #UFCVegas47— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 6, 2022
I got Erosa taking the W— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) February 6, 2022
50k for both these guys #UFCVegas47— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 6, 2022
Warriors! Congrats @juicyj_erosa !!— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) February 6, 2022
Steven Peterson a warrior too much respect
Loading comments...