UFC Vegas 47 in Tweets: Pros react to Sean Strickland out-jabbing Jack Hermansson

Entering UFC Vegas 47, fight fans were eagerly anticipating the middleweight main event between Jack Hermansson and the surging Sean Strickland.

In one corner, Hermansson sought to pick up his second straight victory while maintaining his position in the 185-pound division’s title picture. But across from him stood the outspoken Strickland, who had yet to taste defeat since moving up from welterweight.

But after five rounds of action, Strickland emerged victorious after bouncing his jab off Hermansson’s face for 25 minutes.

Below is how fellow fighters reacted to the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.

Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson

LMFAOOO!!!

“I’m a POS with money!!”

- Sean Strickland#UFCVegas47 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 6, 2022

So does Sal D’Amato have to report to anyone on why he scored it for Jack? Would be very interested to hear his reasoning for giving him that score on the cards. Judge accountability should be a thing. #UFCVegas47 — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) February 6, 2022

Great win for @SStricklandMMA the man is crazy and just dont give a fook — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) February 6, 2022

Sean Strickland is my spirit animal. #UFCVegas47 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) February 6, 2022

The wrestling in this fight is so much fun to watch. #UFCVegas47 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 6, 2022

My boy ain't look like himself tonight. Hope he is ok and injury free. No matter the outcome always proud of you my brother. You came this far to hit a small bump in the road. You will be back I know you will ❤️ @puna185 — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) February 6, 2022

Man Shavkat is a beast! He deserves a lot hype! Wow 15 fights 15 finishes! @MmaSanford #UFCVegas47 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 6, 2022

@danawhite @ufc wheres that 50k for 3 days notice!!!! — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) February 6, 2022

Short notice and the finish #UFCVegas47 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 6, 2022

Mad respect to Allen taking this fight short notice #UFCVegas47 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 6, 2022

I agree. I think activity helped him a ton here. Way too much waiting from Gore. Gore is an animal tho. When he throws, it’s a scary connection to those brain cells! #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/oohLjadfom — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 6, 2022

“who needs two eyes” -Bryan Battle. Great response! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 6, 2022

This is gonna be a Gore-y Battle #UFCVegas47 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 6, 2022

What a fuckin war! @juicyj_erosa mad respect! I’ll be back https://t.co/wo13NCaMYc — Steven Ocho Peterson (@8ocho08) February 6, 2022

Back and forth action #UFCVegas47



Tá lá e cá #UFCnoCombate



— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 6, 2022

This fight is WILD! Peterson back into the fight now. Erosa has to be more defensively responsible in this 3rd RD and he should win this. #UFCVegas47 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 6, 2022

Juice is straight savage. I fucking love this guy man… kill or be killed #UFCVegas47 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 6, 2022

HOLY S*** WHAT A FIGHT!!! #UFCVegas47 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) February 6, 2022

That was a hell of a fight!! — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) February 6, 2022

This is wiiiiiiild #UFCVegas47 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) February 6, 2022

Wow what a fight!!!! #UFCVegas47 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 6, 2022

Get them bonus checks out!! #UFCVegas47 — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) February 6, 2022

Animals. I love it #UFCVegas47 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 6, 2022

That was great! — Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) February 6, 2022

Yeah that was a fuckin fun one. GIVE THOSE MEN A BONUS #UFCVegas47 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) February 6, 2022

I got Erosa taking the W — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) February 6, 2022

50k for both these guys #UFCVegas47 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 6, 2022