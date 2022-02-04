Max Holloway cleared of injury, open to backup spot for UFC 273 main event

You can’t keep “Blessed” down.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the news Friday that former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has recovered from the injury that forced him out of a title fight with Alexander Volkanovski, and that he is prepared to weigh in as a backup for Volkanovski’s title defense at UFC 273 on April 9 against the fighter who stepped in as Holloway’s replacement, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

ESPN was first to report the news.

The exact nature of the injury remains undisclosed and it is not yet known if the UFC plans to officially name Holloway as an alternate.

Holloway and Volkanovski — No. 2 and No. 1 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, respectively — were originally set to fight at UFC 272 on March 5, but shortly after the matchup became public in January, it was reported that an injury would force Holloway to withdraw from their trilogy bout. Several featherweight contenders volunteered to replace Holloway, with Jung eventually snagging the opportunity.

Should Holloway be called upon, he will have the chance to earn his first win against Volkanovski after losing five-round decisions to the Australian star at UFC 245 and UFC 251.