Triller postpones Triad Combat 2 event due to COVID-19 concerns

Triller has decided to postpone their scheduled Triad Combat 2 event for later this month.

Promotional officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Friday following an initial report from Ariel Helwani. The event was slated to take place Feb. 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston — which will be the host arena for next Saturday’s UFC 271 event — and feature a concert from country star Jason Aldean, but is being pushed to a later date due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

“We made this very hard decision out of an abundance of caution for the Fight Club athletes and fans of Triad and Jason Aldean; we determined that, given the current state of the Omnicron virus, it was in our collective interest to postpone this large arena event,” Triller said in a statement. “All tickets will be refunded and stay tuned for exciting news for where and who will be fighting and rocking our next event.”

As of now, there is no update on when and where the card will now take place.

Multiple UFC veterans were scheduled to compete on the card, including former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, longtime ranked bantamweight Jimmie Rivera, and former contestant on The Ultimate Fighter Sam Sicilia.

Former boxing champion Shannon Briggs and ex-UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson were set to return to as coaches to the boxing and MMA teams, respectively. In the first event, Team MMA outpointed Team Boxing, which included an upset win for former UFC welterweight and current BKFC fighter Mike Perry.