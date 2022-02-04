Jon Jones teases wanting fight with ‘greatest heavyweight of all-time’

Jon Jones only wants the best of the best when he debuts at heavyweight.

The question is who will that be?

The three-time UFC light heavyweight champion tweeted a cryptic challenge on Friday, asking, “The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game.”

Jones did not mention a specific name, but it’s possible that he is referring to two-time champion Stipe Miocic, who holds the record for the most consecutive successful defenses of the UFC heavyweight championship at three and most total successful defenses at four.

If it is Miocic that Jones is referring to, that would come as no surprise given that the two have publicly called one another out on multiple occasions.

Jones has not competed since a successful defense of his light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. His heavyweight debut has been delayed by contentious negotiations with the UFC and a Sept. 24 arrest for a domestic disturbance incident in Las Vegas (Jones later pleaded no contest to charges of tampering with a vehicle and domestic violence charges were dropped).

There has also been little news in regards to when Miocic might compete again after he lost the UFC heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou last March.

Ngannou and Jones have also publicly discussed a fight, though Ngannou’s status with the UFC is currently in limbo as he has expressed a desire for a new contract that includes a clause that will allow him to pursue boxing opportunities. He will also soon undergo knee surgery that is expected to keep him out of action for the majority of 2022 following a successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Who do you think Jones’ callout was directed at?