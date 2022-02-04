UFC Vegas 47 weigh-in results: Jack Hermansson, Sean Strickland official for main event, one fighter misses

Middleweight contenders are set for the UFC Vegas 47 headliner.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins, Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland successfully made weight for Saturday’s main event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, both coming in at 185.5 pounds. Hermansson is No. 8 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, while Strickland is one spot behind him at No. 9.

There was one significant weight miss on the card as featherweight Steven Peterson came in at 149 pounds, three pounds over the featherweight limit for his bout with Julian Erosa. The bout will proceed as a catchweight with Peterson forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty, per the UFC.

This is the second time in as many appearances that Peterson has missed weight. He weighed in at 148.5 pounds for a featherweight fight with Chase Hooper at UFC 263 last June. Peterson went on to defeat Hooper by unanimous decision.

Other than Peterson, all other 25 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight.

See the UFC Vegas 47 official weigh-in results here:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185.5)

Punahele Soriano (185) vs. Nick Maximov (185)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (169)

Sam Alvey (205) vs. Brendan Allen (205)

Tresean Gore (186) vs. Bryan Battle (185.5)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (149)*

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Miles Johns (135.5) vs. John Castaneda (136)

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Mike Trizano (145.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

Alexis Davis (135) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)

Jailton Almeida (203) vs. Danilo Marques (205.5)

Jason Witt (171) vs. Philip Rowe (170.5)

Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Denys Bondar (125)

*Peterson missed weight for his featherweight bout with Julian Erosa. The bout will proceed at a catchweight with Peterson forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty