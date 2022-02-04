Reinier de Ridder, Kiamrian Abbasov collide in ONE: Full Circle main event, David Branch debuts vs. Leandro Ataides

Back to the middleweight division after moving up a weight class to conquer another belt, Reinier de Ridder is set to defend his throne against fellow ONE Championship titleholder Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event of ONE: Full Circle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 25.

de Ridder (14-0) currently holds the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight belts, taking both away from Aung La N Sang, and will attempt to stop Abbasov (23-4), the welterweight king, from becoming a two-division champion.

Abbasov is riding a five-fight winning streak that includes a second-round TKO over Yushin Okami, followed by championship victories against Zebaztian Kadestam and James Nakashima. de Ridder is 5-0 under the ONE banner with a trio of finishes.

The card will also feature the debut of ex-WSOF two-division champion, UFC veteran David Branch, who takes on Leandro Ataides. Branch (22-7) hasn’t competed since December 2019, a loss to Alexander Shlemenko in his first post-UFC appearance, while Ataides (11-5) attempts to bounce back from defeats to de Ridder and La N Sang.

ONE: Full Circle will also feature title bouts under kickboxing and muay thai rules, plus the return of La N Sang in a trilogy clash with Vitaly Bigdash. Check the complete lineup below.

MMA

Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov

Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash

Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw

Leandro Ataides vs. David Branch

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva

Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov

Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga

Kickboxing

Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun

Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano

Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas

Muay Thai

Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jamal Yusupov

Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell