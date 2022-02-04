UFC Vegas 47 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 47 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.
The UFC Vegas 47 official weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. ET. MMA Fighting will carry a live stream courtesy of Ag. Fight.
In the main event, middleweights Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickaldn can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight bout. Hermansson currently ranked No. 8 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings while Strickland sits one spot below at No. 9.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET)
Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris
Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson
Prelminary Card (ESPN+ at 4:00 p.m. ET)
Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano
Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
