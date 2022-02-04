UFC Vegas 47 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 47 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.

The UFC Vegas 47 official weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. ET. MMA Fighting will carry a live stream courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, middleweights Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickaldn can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight bout. Hermansson currently ranked No. 8 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings while Strickland sits one spot below at No. 9.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET)

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen

Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Prelminary Card (ESPN+ at 4:00 p.m. ET)

Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano

Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar