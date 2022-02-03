Video: ‘Lazy King’ wins ARES title fight with absurd inverted triangle hold

The “Lazy King” has claimed another unlucky victim.

Known for his inventive submissions, Abdoul Abdouraguimov tied opponent Godofredo Pepey into knots and finished with an inverted triangle hold in the first round of ARES FC 3 main event in Paris on Friday. With the win, Abdouraguimov takes home the ARES welterweight championship.

Watch the incredible submission above and an alternate angle here:

The @LazyKingMMA finishes the fight in the first round by submission!

It was the third straight win for Abdouraguimov, who has become a standout in ARES after a 5-1 run with BRAVE CF. The Russian fighter, who trains out of France’s MMA Factory, improved his pro record to 13-1 (1 NC).

Pepey (14-6, 1 NC) loses by submission for the first time in his career dating back to 2003. Since parting ways with the UFC in 2018, Pepey has fought three times going 1-1 with one no contest.

See more highlights from ARES FC 3 below, including late-notice replacement Muslim Tulshaev’s stunning left hook knockout of Juan Manuel Suarez and Alexandra Tekenah’s powerful flurry to put away Iris Marmouset.

