Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba pulled from UFC Vegas 49, expected to be rescheduled

A featured light heavyweight fight between Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 49 card scheduled for Feb. 26 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news when speaking to MMA Fighting on Thursday following an initial report from Eurosport.

Plans are in motion to reschedule the fight for a later date after Spann apparently suffered an injury in training, although it’s not expected to keep him sidelined for a significant amount of time. There is no date yet for the re-booking but Spann and Cutelaba will both wait for the opportunity to clash after the matchup was scrapped from UFC Vegas 49.

Spann looks to get back in the win column when he makes his return after suffering a first-round submission loss to Anthony Smith in his last outing.

As for Cutelaba, the always-exciting light heavyweight from Moldova is coming off of a win over Devin Clark in his most recent appearance, which served as his first victory since 2019.

With Spann vs. Cutelaba off, UFC Vegas 49 will shuffle the main card with the headliner featuring two of the top lightweights in the world as Beneil Dariush takes on Islam Makhachev in a potential No. 1 contender’s bout.