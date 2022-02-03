Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. T.J. Laramie re-booked for April 16 UFC event

Melsik Baghdasaryan and T.J. Laramie have a new date for their recently postponed matchup.

The UFC announced Thursday that Baghdasaryan (7-1) and Laramie (12-4) will fight in a featherweight bout at an upcoming event on April 16. They were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 268 in November, but Laramie was forced to withdraw from that meeting due to a MRSA infection.

Baghdasaryan instead fought replacement opponent Bruno Souza. He defeated Souza by unanimous decision to improve to 2-0 inside the octagon. “The Gun” has won seven straight fights since losing his pro debut in 2014.

This will be Laramie’s first fight since his UFC debut in September 2020, when he lost by submission to Darrick Minner in just 52 seconds. The 24-year-old Canadian prospect had won four straight fights prior to signing with the UFC, including a win over veteran Daniel Swain on Dana White’s Contender Series that earned him a contract.

A previously reported welterweight bout between Jesse Ronson (21-10, 1 NC) and Rafa Garcia (13-2) was also made official.

The April 16 UFC event is scheduled to be headlined by a bout between welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad.