PFL announces heavyweight matchups for March 25 Challenger Series event

The PFL has its heavyweight lineup set for its upcoming Challenger Series.

Eight heavyweight fighters will compete on March 25 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., for an opportunity with the league that will come in the form of either a contract to be part of its 2022 regular season with $1 million on the line or they can be signed to a developmental contract. Only one contract will be handed out at each Challenger Series event.

Here is the current lineup:

Bevon Lewis (7-3) vs. Marcelo Nunes (7-1)

Giacomo Lemos (7-0) vs. Brett Martin (10-1, 1 NC)

Adam Keresh (4-0) vs. Chad Johnson (6-3)

Daiqwon Buckley (1-0) vs. Jon Cunningham (1-0)

Lewis, Keresh, and Johnson all have big show experience, with Lewis having gone 1-3 in the UFC competing at 185 pounds after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Keresh finishing all three of his opponents inside the Bellator cage, and Johnson taking a loss on the Contender Series.

Lemos and Martin enter their matchup with plenty of potential as Lemos has finished all seven of his opponents in his pro career and Martin has won six straight.

Buckley and Cunningham both transitioned to MMA after earning their stripes in football, with Buckley having played for the Temple Owls, and Cunningham having played for the Kent State Golden Flashes as well as having briefly been signed by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

PFL Challenger Series events will air live on Fubo Sports Network. The series premieres on Feb. 18. with a card featuring light heavyweights.