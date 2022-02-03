Morning Report: Megan Anderson not retired but says she ‘has no plans to fight right now’

We may have seen the last of Megan Anderson inside the cage but if not, it certainly sounds like it could be a while before we see her compete again.

Anderson is the former Invicta FC 145-pound champion and one of the few true women’s featherweights that the UFC had on roster. However, Anderson’s most recent fight, a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 259, was the final bout on her UFC contract and the organization chose not to re-sign the Australian fighter. After announcing her split from the UFC, Anderson said she intended to take some time to heal from injuries before deciding her future, and now it sounds as though she’s made up her mind. On Wednesday, she announced in an Instagram post that she has no plans to fight again at the moment.

For all those that are asking and continue to ask me daily, I have no plans to fight right now. I’m not saying that I will never fight again, but at this point in my life, I’m loving everything else I’m doing. From gaming and streaming, working as an analyst for ESPN and Invicta, and currently filming my first major feature film, I couldn’t be happier and fighting really isn’t on my mind. I’m currently not affiliated with any gym, I’m not signed to any promotion right now and haven’t been pursuing a new fight contract. I appreciate the love and interest from everyone hoping to see me in the cage again, but hopefully this answers your questions for now!

At only 31 years old, and as one of the few big-name fighters in the women’s featherweight division, Anderson would likely have suitors should she wish to return to MMA. In the meantime, Anderson is set to star in The Extraction 2 alongside Chris Hemsworth, a sequel to the Netflix action thriller which was the streaming network’s most-watched original film when it debuted in 2020.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Jorge Masvidal is playing for keeps.

To be continued…. https://t.co/xC9yxnZuMR — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 3, 2022

A demonstration of the levels to beefing.

Cheotr Yan is afraid of me. pic.twitter.com/H0z0EiyvQn — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 1, 2022

Henry Cejudo refutes the report that he’s returned to the USADA pool.

For those who listen to the fake news from none other than Uncle Chael. Bend the knee and show me the Green and I will jump back into the Usada pool. pic.twitter.com/1ipV0H6BAl — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 2, 2022

It’s a good photo.

Champion.

Walked in as Champ and walked out as Champ. #ANDSTILL pic.twitter.com/9xIl8EsotG — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 2, 2022

Dustin Poirier.

Styles make fights — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 2, 2022

Hello darkness my old friend https://t.co/7pREh8kSAZ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 3, 2022

Perspective.

As much as I want to judge soft suburban people with 9:00 to 5:00 desk jobs who listen to gangster rap, I have to remind myself that I am, in fact, not a sailor from the 1800s so I really have no ground to stand on. — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) February 2, 2022

Vampires.

I know 1 UFC Judge

He sleeps in a velvet-lined coffin — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 2, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Martina Jindrova (3-2) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (2-0); PFL Challenger Series, Mar. 4.

Jackie Cataline (0-0) vs. Evelyn Martins (0-0); PFL Challenger Series, Mar. 4.

Julia Dorny (2-0) vs. Jeslen Mishelle (0-0); PFL Challenger Series, Mar. 4.

Michelle Montague (0-0) vs. Olivia Parker (4-2); PFL Challenger Series, Mar. 4.

Mike Barnett (11-3) vs. Aaron Blackie (8-3); PFL Challenger Series, Mar. 11.

Josh Blyden (9-2) vs. Edwin Cooper Jr. (5-1); PFL Challenger Series, Mar. 11.

Reinaldo Ekson (17-5) vs. Do Gyeom Lee (8-4); PFL Challenger Series, Mar. 11.

Scottie Stockman (3-1) vs. Brahyan Zurcher (2-0); PFL Challenger Series, Mar. 11.

