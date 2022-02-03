Jake Paul keeps poking the bear that is Dana White. Will the outspoken UFC president respond?

This week on Between the Links, the panel will discuss the YouTube star and undefeated boxer’s diss track towards White, if his recent interview with Ariel Helwani shows that he’s sincere about helping the fighters and what White’s response could look like.

In addition, they will talk Bellator’s first offering of the year with Bellator 273 and the booking of Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo 2 over a rematch against Fedor Emelianenko, Eagle FC’s U.S. debut on Friday night, what worked and what didn’t for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion, a look ahead to Saturday’s UFC Vegas 47 card headlined by Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland, and more.

Host Mike Heck will moderate the matchup between MMA Fighting’s José Youngs and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman.

Watch the show live at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT in the video above.

If you miss it live, you can listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.