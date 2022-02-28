 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Islam Makhachev, Paul Felder among volunteers for Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev v Green Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Let the sweepstakes begin for Rafael dos AnjosUFC 272 opponent.

Several fighters and managers clamored to fill the spot left vacant by Rafael Fiziev’s withdrawal from the co-headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event; Fiziev was forced to bow out due to a positive COVID-19 test and symptoms that left him unable to compete.

Even retired lightweight and current UFC commentator Paul Felder got in on the action, offering for the second time to fight on extremely short notice after ditching his headset for four-ounce gloves at UFC Vegas 14. A split decision loss followed his valiant effort, but Felder hoped a do-over would produce better results.

And the recently victorious Islam Makhachev also volunteered just two days after putting away another short-notice replacement, Bobby Green, at UFC Vegas 49. Makhachev originally was scheduled to meet dos Anjos at UFC 267 before an injury forced dos Anjos to withdraw.

Check out the fighters and managers who stepped forward.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a welterweight grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Dos Anjos and Fiziev were added to the card after their first scheduled meeting at UFC Vegas 48 was scratched due to visa issues with Fiziev.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...