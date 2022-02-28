UFC London poster released featuring Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall

At least from a promotional standpoint, the UFC is pushing forward with its plans for London.

The official UFC London poster was released Sunday, featuring headlining heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall.

See the poster below:

20 days to go!!



Your official #UFCLondon poster has just dropped! pic.twitter.com/2FdtZ86Lum — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 27, 2022

The UFC London main event could produce a future title challenger in the heavyweight division, with Volkov — No. 6 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — having won three of his past four fights and Aspinall (No. 10) having finished all four of his UFC opponents. However, it is also possible that their fight does not proceed as scheduled.

On Saturday, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting that Volkov — a native of Russia — may have issues with his visa due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Should he be restricted from traveling to the United Kingdom, it’s unclear if Volkov will have his fight with Aspinall rescheduled or if the UFC will seek a new opponent to fight Aspinall in London.

Also featured on the poster is England’s Arnold Allen, who brings an 8-0 UFC record into the event as he welcomes Dan Hooker back to the featherweight division.

UFC London takes place March 19 at 02 Arena in London and is expected to air on ESPN+.