The MMA Hour with Logan Paul, Gegard Mousasi, Mike Brown, Terrance McKinney, and Rafael dos Anjos

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I recap all the weekend’s action from UFC Vegas 49, Bellator 275, and more.

1:05 p.m.: Terrance McKinney opens the show to talk about his win at UFC Vegas 49 and what’s next for his career.

1:35 p.m.: Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi returns to reflect on his quick win over Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275, and more.

2 p.m.: American Top Team coach Mike Brown discusses Jorge Masvidal’s UFC 272 showdown with Colby Covington, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Rafael dos Anjos previews his five-round battle against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 272.

3 p.m.: Logan Paul joins the show to discuss the latest in his life.

3:30 p.m.: It’s GC time as we recap the best bets from a busy weekend.

4 p.m.: New York Ric is back to talk about all the latest goings on in MMA.

