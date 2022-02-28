 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Logan Paul, Gegard Mousasi, Mike Brown, Terrance McKinney, and Rafael dos Anjos

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I recap all the weekend’s action from UFC Vegas 49, Bellator 275, and more.

1:05 p.m.: Terrance McKinney opens the show to talk about his win at UFC Vegas 49 and what’s next for his career.

1:35 p.m.: Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi returns to reflect on his quick win over Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275, and more.

2 p.m.: American Top Team coach Mike Brown discusses Jorge Masvidal’s UFC 272 showdown with Colby Covington, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Rafael dos Anjos previews his five-round battle against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 272.

3 p.m.: Logan Paul joins the show to discuss the latest in his life.

3:30 p.m.: It’s GC time as we recap the best bets from a busy weekend.

4 p.m.: New York Ric is back to talk about all the latest goings on in MMA.

