On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 49

There seems to be quite the debate happening in the MMA community in regards to whether or not Islam Makhachev’s next fight will be for the lightweight title against the winner of the UFC 274 bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Following Makhachev’s dominant first-round finish over Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 on Saturday, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss that, and if they believe the protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight for the belt next. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Wellington Turman, Priscila Cachoeira, Arman Tsarukyan, Armen Petrosyan, and more coming out of the promotion’s event at the APEX this past weekend.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.