Islam Makhachev opens as massive favorite over UFC champ Charles Oliveira in potential title showdown

If Islam Makhachev does fight for the UFC lightweight title next, it appears he’ll do so as a massive betting favorite.

Following his first-round rout of Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev opened as more than a 4-to-1 favorite to defeat UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a potential showdown between two of the best talents at 155 pounds. Internet bookmaker BetOnline set the opening line behind Makhachev at -415 odds, while Oliveira was introduced as a +345 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet on Oliveira would pay out $345 if the hypothetical fight took place and the Brazilian champion was able to defeat Makhachev.

Oliveira is currently a slight betting favorite (-155) to successfully defend his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje (+135) on May 7 at UFC 274.

Makhachev (22-1) has won 10 consecutive UFC fights, a run highlighted by victories over Dan Hooker, Green, Thiago Moises, Drew Dober, and Arman Tsarukyan. His last four wins have ended in stoppages, including his three-minute TKO of Green this past Saturday.

Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) has also won 10 consecutive UFC fights. He captured the vacant lightweight belt last year with a second-round knockout of Michael Chandler then defended it as a betting underdog with a third-round submission of Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.