Bellator champ Yaroslav Amosov staying in Ukraine to defend home against Russian attack

Yaroslav Amosov is staying in Ukraine to defend his home.

The Bellator welterweight champion explained Saturday night in a video posted to his Instagram that he has evacuated his family to a “safe zone” but plans to stay in Ukraine to fight for his country as the conflict with Russia continues to escalate.

The 28-year-old Amosov (26-0) hails from the Ukrainian city of Irpin, a region located close to the capital city of Kyiv. On Sunday, there were reports of heavy fire near Irpin.

“We are in a real war,” Amosov said in a video message translated by Ringside24. “I cannot understand those people who do not believe that Russian troops entered Ukraine. I see it with my own eyes, I hear it. Terrible things are happening here. We can do this.”

Amosov is currently scheduled to defend his welterweight title against Michael Page on May 13 at Bellator London. It is unknown as of this writing whether those plans will change.

Amosov’s full translated message can be read below.