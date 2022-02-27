Bellator champ Yaroslav Amosov staying in Ukraine to defend home against Russian attack

Yaroslav Amosov is staying in Ukraine to defend his home.
The Bellator welterweight champion explained Saturday night in a video posted to his Instagram that he has evacuated his family to a “safe zone” but plans to stay in Ukraine to fight for his country as the conflict with Russia continues to escalate.
The 28-year-old Amosov (26-0) hails from the Ukrainian city of Irpin, a region located close to the capital city of Kyiv. On Sunday, there were reports of heavy fire near Irpin.
Per his #instagram, undefeated @BellatorMMA Welterweight World Champion @YaroslavAmosov is defending his home in #Ukraine . Stay safe, Dynamo. https://t.co/2XNqXriRss— Bellator Public Relations (@BellatorPR) February 27, 2022
“We are in a real war,” Amosov said in a video message translated by Ringside24. “I cannot understand those people who do not believe that Russian troops entered Ukraine. I see it with my own eyes, I hear it. Terrible things are happening here. We can do this.”
Amosov is currently scheduled to defend his welterweight title against Michael Page on May 13 at Bellator London. It is unknown as of this writing whether those plans will change.
Amosov’s full translated message can be read below.
“Greetings. Probably, many will think that I ran away, I’m hiding or something like that, but this is not so. I took my family to the safe zone. Now I have returned and will defend this country as best I can, with what I can.
“I love this country, our own. Russia came to our house and started a war here, many people are dying — innocents, women, and children. We have to defend this country, and we succeed, friends. And we will succeed, because the truth is behind us.
“I would like to address those who subscribed to me from Russia. What is shown to you on TV, you may not watch — this is not true. If I were you, I wouldn’t even watch your news. We are in a real war. I cannot understand those people who do not believe that Russian troops entered Ukraine. I see it with my own eyes, I hear it. Terrible things are happening here. We can do this.
“Friends, unite, help each other, and everything will be fine with us. The truth is ours, and victory will also be ours.”
Loading comments...