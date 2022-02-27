‘UFC 272 Countdown’ video reveals roots of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington’s rivalry

Watch “UFC 272 Countdown” video to get a closer look at the top two fights at the event, including one of the most anticipated grudge matches in welterweight division history.

In the main event for UFC 272, two-time title challengers and former teammates turned bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will square off in a five-round headliner.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and up-and-comer Rafael Fiziev will square off after their first scheduled meeting at UFC Vegas 48 was postponed due to visa troubles.

