UFC 272 fight card: Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev set

The UFC 272 fight card is official with a highly anticipated grudge match between former friends and teammates Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in the top spot.

Masvidal vs. Covington headlines the March 5 pay-per-view event, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features 12 bouts. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view followed by prelims on ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The welterweight rivals stepped in as replacement headliners after injury woes scrapped a featherweight title fight between champ Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Volkanovski’s next title defense was then moved to UFC 273, as was the originally scheduled co-headliner, a bantamweight title rematch between undisputed champion Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan.

Also set for UFC 272’s fight card is a five-round non-title fight between lightweights Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev, a meeting between top-ranked strawweights Yan Xiaonan and Marina Rodriguez, and a featherweight matchup featuring the return of submission specialist Bryce Mitchell as he takes on striking phenom Edson Barboza.

Below is the full fight card for UFC 272:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View, 8 p.m. ET)

Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)