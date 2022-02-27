UFC 272 fight card: Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev set

The UFC 272 fight card is official with a highly anticipated grudge match between former friends and teammates Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in the top spot.
Masvidal vs. Covington headlines the March 5 pay-per-view event, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features 12 bouts. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view followed by prelims on ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
The welterweight rivals stepped in as replacement headliners after injury woes scrapped a featherweight title fight between champ Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Volkanovski’s next title defense was then moved to UFC 273, as was the originally scheduled co-headliner, a bantamweight title rematch between undisputed champion Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan.
Also set for UFC 272’s fight card is a five-round non-title fight between lightweights Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev, a meeting between top-ranked strawweights Yan Xiaonan and Marina Rodriguez, and a featherweight matchup featuring the return of submission specialist Bryce Mitchell as he takes on striking phenom Edson Barboza.
Below is the full fight card for UFC 272:
Main Card (Pay-Per-View, 8 p.m. ET)
- Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington
- Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
- Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
- Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner
- Yan Xiaonan vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz
Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)
- Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
- Erick Gonzalez vs. Devonte Smith
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
