UFC Vegas 49 post-fight show: Is Islam Makhachev the best lightweight in the world?

Islam Makhachev continued his hot streak on Saturday night with a dominant win over late replacement Bobby Green in the UFC Vegas 49 main event. The sky appears to be the limit after Makhachev won his 10th straight, but has he already shown he belongs at the top of the lightweight rankings?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon react to Makhachev’s incredible performance and current run, plus we discuss what tonight’s loss means for Bobby Green’s future, Arman Tsarukyan emerging as a contender at 155 pounds in his own right, some questionable scorecards from the judges at the UFC APEX, and the standout performances of Terrance McKinney, Ignacio Bahamondes, Wellington Turman, and more.

