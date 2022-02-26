UFC Vegas 49 video: Wellington Turman surprises Misha Cirkunov with devastating armbar submission

Just when it looked like Wellington Turman was in trouble, he turned the tables on Misha Cirkunov with a devastating armbar to get a submission win at UFC Vegas 49.

The Brazilian started the fight strong but then ended up on his back eating punches and fending off grappling exchanges with Cirkunov in the opening round. It appeared Turman was in for more of the same in round two but that’s when he latched onto the armbar that forced Cirkunov to tap out almost immediately after he got trapped.

The official stoppage came at 1:29 in the second round.

“It was great,” Turman said. “I’m happy with the ‘W.’ We train real hard in the gym. We train with a world champion like Glover Teixeira. I just listened to my coaches. We had a great result tonight.”

Following some big shots traded on the feet at the start, Turman was able to jump on Cirkunov’s back where he started to look for a fight finishing rear naked choke. Turman latched his arms around Cirkunov’s chin rather than the neck but the pressure was still getting ratcheted up with each passing second.

Just when it looked like the submission might end the fight, Cirkunov managed to twist Turman around just enough to toss him to the ground as the Brazilian lost his advantage. Once the fight hit the floor, Cirkunov started to blast away with punches from above before looking for a north-south choke that also had Turman in trouble momentarily.

With Turman slumped down in the corner trying to get a second wind, Cirkunov was all gas and no brakes as he came out right away trying to take advantage of the situation.

Cirkunov got an early trip takedown but just as he started to move into position on the ground, Turman shifted his hips, kicked up his legs and grabbed onto the armbar from the bottom. The tap came just a split second later with Cirkunov grimacing in pain from the submission.

It was a stunning finish delivered by Turman after it appeared he was in for a long night at the office but instead he walks away with a submission victory to earn his second win in a row overall in the UFC.