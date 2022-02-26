Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 49’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.
UFC Vegas 49 took place Feb. 26 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green squared off in a five-round, 160-pound catchweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.
No nerves, just vibes #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/yX0cJTbwc5— UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2022
Go time— UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2022
[ @MakhachevMMA | #UFCVegas49 ] pic.twitter.com/UeWv3489gE
No touch #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/pvFKDhzn7R— UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2022
10. In. A. Row— UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2022
[ @MakhachevMMA | #UFCVegas49 ] pic.twitter.com/l6hlEkKTuL
Nothing but respect between martial artists #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/o0DQtKXrTq— UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2022
One of the best in the world— UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2022
[ @MakhachevMMA | #UFCVegas49 ] pic.twitter.com/rxBpfYJzVq
For more on Makhachev vs. Green, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Loading comments...