Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 49’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Vegas 49 took place Feb. 26 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green squared off in a five-round, 160-pound catchweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Makhachev vs. Green, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.