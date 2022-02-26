UFC Vegas 49 live blog: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

This is the UFC Vegas 49 live blog for the main event fight between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green, which takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Originally, this fight was scheduled to be a lightweight No. 1 contender fight between Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. However, Dariush was forced to withdraw from the fight two weeks ago after suffering an injury. In stepped Green, who just defeated Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 earlier this month. But given the short-notice nature of the booking, the bout was shifted to a 160-pound catchweight affair.

Even with the change of opponent, Makhachev, who is tied with Beneil Dariush at No. 4 in the lightweight MMA Fighting Global Rankings, still hopes a dominant victory here will punch his ticket to a title shot. Meanwhile, a win for Green will suddenly vault the well-respected veteran to the upper echelon of the lightweight division and put him into title contention for the first time.

