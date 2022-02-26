 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall full fight video highlights: Taylor retains title with controversial decision win

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Watch Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall full fight video highlights from their anticipated showdown Saturday night, courtesy of BOXXER and Top Rank Boxing.

Taylor vs. Catterall took place Feb. 26 at OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland. Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) and Jack Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

On the line were Taylor’s WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring junior welterweight titles. He retained his titles via split decision (112-113, 114-111, 113-112).

The bout was a lively affair, that saw an aggressive Catterall push the action and score a knockdown in Round 8. However, Catterall was unable to pull away as the fight went the distance. Both fighters also had points deducted during the contest.

See full highlights of the closely contested championship bout below.

For more on Taylor vs. Catterall, check out the live blog from Bad Left Hook.

