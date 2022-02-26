Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall full fight video highlights: Taylor retains title with controversial decision win

Watch Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall full fight video highlights from their anticipated showdown Saturday night, courtesy of BOXXER and Top Rank Boxing.
Taylor vs. Catterall took place Feb. 26 at OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland. Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) and Jack Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
On the line were Taylor’s WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring junior welterweight titles. He retained his titles via split decision (112-113, 114-111, 113-112).
The bout was a lively affair, that saw an aggressive Catterall push the action and score a knockdown in Round 8. However, Catterall was unable to pull away as the fight went the distance. Both fighters also had points deducted during the contest.
See full highlights of the closely contested championship bout below.
.@jack_catt93 with a good second round— BOXXER (@boxxer) February 26, 2022
#TaylorCatterall | TONIGHT | @skysportsboxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/RPm1VbBucD
BEAUTIFUL body shot from @jack_catt93— BOXXER (@boxxer) February 26, 2022
#TaylorCatterall | TONIGHT | @skysportsboxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/BYUfwt657p
.@jack_catt93 with some good combinations in the fourth #TaylorCatterall | TONIGHT | @skysportsboxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/zUrtyNgSAM— BOXXER (@boxxer) February 26, 2022
A VICIOUS let AND right from @jack_catt93#TaylorCatterall | TONIGHT | @skysportsboxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/2WrGvtOCMR— BOXXER (@boxxer) February 26, 2022
.@JoshTaylorBoxer gets HUGE support from the crowd after he comes alive in the 8th round #TaylorCatterall | TONIGHT | @skysportsboxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/Ti7D7ewq48— BOXXER (@boxxer) February 26, 2022
.@JoshTaylorBoxer gets PHYSICAL in round 9 #TaylorCatterall | TONIGHT | @skysportsboxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/q4wJzaDiqV— BOXXER (@boxxer) February 26, 2022
.@jack_catt93 gets a point deduction— BOXXER (@boxxer) February 26, 2022
#TaylorCatterall | TONIGHT | @skysportsboxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/AIr1aVYBwl
.@JoshTaylorBoxer hypes up the crowd as he looks to get back into this fight #TaylorCatterall | TONIGHT | @skysportsboxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/3ykHhQ6T48— BOXXER (@boxxer) February 26, 2022
.@JoshTaylorBoxer gets a point off AFTER THE BELL #TaylorCatterall | TONIGHT | @skysportsboxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/aBy9HnhTuU— BOXXER (@boxxer) February 26, 2022
Round 12 we go...— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 26, 2022
How do you have it scored?#TaylorCatterall | LIVE on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/uCygHF0MCZ
For more on Taylor vs. Catterall, check out the live blog from Bad Left Hook.
Loading comments...