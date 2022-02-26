UFC Vegas 49 video: Terrance McKinney submits Fares Ziam for another first-round finish

UFC commentators Michael Bisping and Paul Felder said Fares Ziam wasn’t in any danger as Terrance McKinney cranked on his neck. Seconds later, Ziam was tapping out in the UFC Vegas 49 prelim.

McKinney turned a slip to the mat into an offensive advantage, using slick grappling to secure a rear-naked choke at the 2:11 mark of the opening round on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The angle of the choke wasn’t traditional, as McKinney wasn’t flush to Ziam’s back. But the pressure on Ziam’s neck did the job.

Check out the finish below.

It was McKinney’s second straight first-round finish in the UFC after a seven-second knockout in his debut at UFC 263. Since a 2019 loss on the regional circuit, the 27-year-old fighter has finished all five of his fights inside the first round and improves his professional record to 12-3.

Ziam sees a two-fight winning streak snapped with the loss.