KSW 67 results, video: Adam Soldaev stiffens Pascal Hintzen with right hand rocket knockout

Adam Soldaev wasted no time making an impact with KSW.

In his first fight for the Polish promotion at KSW 67 on Saturday, Soldaev absolutely smoked the previously undefeated Pascal Hintzen with a monster right hand that sent Hintzen crashing face-first to the mat.

Watch the explosive finish above.

Fortunately for Hintzen, Referee Velimir Mladenov was quick to jump in for the save, and the bout was officially waved off at the 3:17 mark of Round 1. Soldaev won his sixth straight fight since dropping a decision in his pro debut back in 2015, while Hintzen fell to 7-1 with his first loss.

Soldaev’s KO was one of several highlight-reel finishes at KSW 67, which took place in Warsaw, Poland, and is available for pay-per-view replay on KSWTV.

Also picking up knockout victories were Dawid Smielowski, who put Filip Pejic away with just eight seconds remaining in the third round to improve to 9-0, and Borys Borkowski, who brutalized Arkadiusz Kaszuba with ground elbows for a first-round finish.

WILD!!!



Dawid Śmiełowski finishes Filip Pejic right at the end!! #KSW67 pic.twitter.com/quyYud0fW4 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) February 26, 2022

He does it! Borys Borkowski gets the TKO victory via hellbows!! #KSW67 pic.twitter.com/wTUJUCx7wo — KSW (@KSW_MMA) February 26, 2022

Igor Michaliszyn stunned an aggressive Idris Amizhaev with a right hand on the button and finished with ground strikes to record a 66-second TKO win.

Also making an impressive KSW debut was Zuriko Jojua. The Georgian fighter caught Shamil Banukayev with an armbar in the third round to win his seventh straight.

Armbar!!!



What a performance from Zuriko Jojua in his KSW debut!! #KSW67 pic.twitter.com/wRZqcf6SlI — KSW (@KSW_MMA) February 26, 2022

In the KSW 67 main event, heavyweight champion Phil De Fries forced Darko Stosic to tap out to strikes in the fifth round. That made it six straight successful title defenses and nine straight wins overall for De Fries.

See the KSW 67 results below:

Phil De Fries def. Darko Stosic via TKO (strikes) - Round 5, 3:44

Adrian Bartosinski def. Andrzej Grzebyk via submission (kneebar) - Round 2, 0:33

Dawid Smielowski def. Filip Pejic via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 4:52

Adam Soldaev def. Pascal Hintzen via KO (punch) - Round 1, 3:17

Zoriko Jojua def. Shamil Banukayev via submission (armbar) - Round 3, 1:57

Borys Borkowski def. Arkadiusz Kaszuba via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 3:55

Yann Liasse def. Oskar Szczepaniak via unanimous decision