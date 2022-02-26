UFC Vegas 49 in Tweets: Pros react to Islam Makhachev running through Bobby Green for 10th straight win

Islam Makhachev didn’t leave much room for controversy.

The No. 4 lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings needed less than four minutes to take veteran Bobby Green to the canvas and ground-and-pound his way to victory in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 on Saturday. With the win, Makhachev has now knocked off 10 straight opponents and has all but guaranteed himself a future title shot.

While Green came in with a ton of respect for even taking this fight on less than two weeks’ notice as a replacement for Beneil Dariush, all that anyone will be talking about after tonight is Makhachev putting on another dominant performance.

There was plenty of other noteworthy action on tonight’s card, so check out what the pros had to say about the main event as well as Wellington Turman’s stunning submission of Misha Cirkunov, Priscila Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim putting on a “Fight of the Year” candidate, Arman Tsarukyan emerging as one to watch at 155 pounds, and more.

Respect to Bobby for taking the fight Islam is a monster he’s next for the title — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 27, 2022

Early stop but it is what it is, Islam is a monster #UFCVegas49 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 27, 2022

I don’t think Bobby was getting out but damn give him a chance ref! Can’t take away from Islam though he’s next champ probably — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) February 27, 2022

That's a bad boy!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 27, 2022

Islam is an absolute BEAST. Him vs Gaethje-Oliveira winner will be insane! @TeamKhabib is a pretty damn good coach too! #UFCVegas49 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 27, 2022

Islam is the best guy I ever rolled with and that’s including Adcc and Bjj world champions — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) February 27, 2022

Summary : Good effort by Bobby, Islam ain’t no joke !!! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 27, 2022

Perfect arm bar — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 27, 2022

Oh shoot. Misha just got a little complacent in the guard and got armbarred. I know that feeling #UFCVegas49 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) February 27, 2022

Damn. Nasty armbar. Was pulling for Cirkunov #UFCVegas49 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 27, 2022

Proper head placement can help make your ground and pound or it can help break your arm if your off by a bit. Wellington capitalized off of that Cirkunov mistake well. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 27, 2022

Love the arm bar #UFCVegas49 — Kyler Phillips (@Kymatrix) February 27, 2022

What a great fight every time @Fire_Fist_Kim fight. This is fight of the night . #UFCVegas49 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) February 27, 2022

Wow what a fight!!! I have Kim winning but those elbows really started finding their mark. Great work ladies #UFCVegas49 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) February 27, 2022

Fight of the night right here! #UFCVegas49 — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) February 27, 2022

This is a crazy slugfest #UFCVegas49 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 27, 2022

This fight is so fun!!!

Kim and Cachoeira are cracking!!!! ☄️ — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) February 27, 2022

These girls are swangin and bangin! So much fun!! #UFCVegas49 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 27, 2022

Standing ovation for these ladies! WOW! #UFCVegas49 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 27, 2022

What a battle!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 27, 2022

Cachoeira is a savage! Forces you into a fire fight no matter what game plan you had in mind. I’m pulling for Kim 29-28! #UFCVegas49 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 27, 2022

Thought Kim won that one — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) February 27, 2022

Kim won that fight #UFCVegas49 — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) February 27, 2022

I don’t often jump on the “robbed” bandwagon because close fights are close. But that was a robbery. Kim won that fight. #UFCVegas49 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 27, 2022

ROBBERY!!! She got beat up like a punching bag for 2.5 rounds.... yes she marched forward... into shots. Idk... how'd yall score that one? #UFCVegas49 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) February 27, 2022

Tough loss for @Fire_Fist_Kim, hell of a fight, thought she had it. https://t.co/IAbsLy9gJv — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 27, 2022

Arman Tsarukyan vs Michael Chandler…who wins? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 27, 2022

Tsarukyan is such a savage. #UFCVegas49 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 27, 2022

Forget the cut man, get the man a blood bag. — Amanda “ABC” Brundage (@ABCnation115) February 27, 2022

I mean this is a gusher! #UFCVegas49 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 27, 2022

Arman is a title contender! #UFCVegas49 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 27, 2022

Arman is Lethal @ufc — said yokub (@SaidYokubMMA) February 27, 2022

Alvarez looked very impressive against Moises and here is Tsarykyan showing that there’s levels in this stacked Lightweight division! Wow! Domination! #UFCVegas49 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 27, 2022

Damn... that was a butchering. #UFCVegas49 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 27, 2022

Amazing fight! 50k for sure! FOTN #UFCVegas49 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 27, 2022

What a fight pic.twitter.com/ijRoLOZKh5 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 27, 2022

The judges are only there to break your heart. #UFCVegas49 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 27, 2022

McKinney wasting no time! #UFCVegas49 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2022

.@twrecks155 is one of the most exciting 155’ers to watch right now https://t.co/SJGve8n6fv — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) February 26, 2022

All you 155 pounders you guys watch for his kid! #Mckinney — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 26, 2022

Yoooo, this kids got something special! Huge congrats @twrecks155!!! https://t.co/I9SXv5RnuR — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 26, 2022

Atta boy @twrecks155. This kid is going to be a big problem for anyone at 155 pounds. #UFCVegas49 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2022

And just like that @twrecks155 is a problem yall better pay attention!!!#UFCVegas49 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 26, 2022

Congrats to the kid @twrecks155 !! I got my stream to work on my flight just in time to watch him sink in the choke/submission. Congrats my boy!!#UFCVegas49 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) February 26, 2022

Lovely finish by @twrecks155 showing everyone his grappling nice my man #UFCVegas49 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) February 26, 2022