UFC Vegas 49 in Tweets: Pros react to Islam Makhachev running through Bobby Green for 10th straight win

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev v Green
Bobby Green and Islam Makhachev
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Islam Makhachev didn’t leave much room for controversy.

The No. 4 lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings needed less than four minutes to take veteran Bobby Green to the canvas and ground-and-pound his way to victory in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 on Saturday. With the win, Makhachev has now knocked off 10 straight opponents and has all but guaranteed himself a future title shot.

While Green came in with a ton of respect for even taking this fight on less than two weeks’ notice as a replacement for Beneil Dariush, all that anyone will be talking about after tonight is Makhachev putting on another dominant performance.

There was plenty of other noteworthy action on tonight’s card, so check out what the pros had to say about the main event as well as Wellington Turman’s stunning submission of Misha Cirkunov, Priscila Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim putting on a “Fight of the Year” candidate, Arman Tsarukyan emerging as one to watch at 155 pounds, and more.

Islam Makhachev def. Bobby Green

Wellington Turman def. Misha Cirkunov

Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joel Alvarez

Armen Petrosyan def. Gregory Rodrigues

Terrance McKinney def. Fares Ziam

