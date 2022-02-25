Jessica Eye announces injury, withdrawal from UFC 272 bout with Manon Fiorot

Jessica Eye will no longer compete at next weekend’s UFC pay-per-view event.

The former title challenger revealed on her Instagram Friday that she suffered an injury that has forced her out of the scheduled flyweight bout with Manon Fiorot at UFC 272. The event takes place March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the news with a person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.

“Hey Believe’rs, I’m sorry to report that I’m out of my fight at UFC 272 due to an injury I sustained last night,” Eye stated. “I’m extremely disappointed as it was an incredible camp with my original team back home in Cleveland [at Strong Style MMA]. My Apologies to my opponent and the UFC. I look forward to the opportunity to Entertain and fight in front you all again In a few weeks when I’m clear to return to full contact training.”

Per sources, it is unknown whether or not Fiorot will remain on the card, or if the matchup with Eye will be rescheduled to a later date.

Eye has lost three straight bouts to Cynthia Calvillo, Joanne Wood, and Jennifer Maia, and is 1-4 overall since her knockout loss to champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238.

Fiorot has won all three of her octagon appearances, which includes stoppage victories over Victoria Leonardo and Tabatha Ricci, along with earning a unanimous decision over Mayra Bueno Silva in her most recent bout at UFC Vegas 40 in October.