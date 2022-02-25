Watch Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford full fight video highlights from their Bellator 275 clash, courtesy of Bellator MMA.

Mousasi vs. Vanderford took place February 25 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) and the previously unbeaten Austin Vanderford (11-1) collided in the Bellator 275 main event. The fight aired live on Showtime. Catch the video highlights below.

"To the Irish fans, I love you. You're the best!



"I'm the best middleweight. I never said because I never believed it, but from now on you better believe it!"@mousasi_mma after defending his Middleweight crown in Dublin!#Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/IbOnqkadyg — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 25, 2022

