Watch Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford full fight video highlights from their Bellator 275 clash, courtesy of Bellator MMA.
Mousasi vs. Vanderford took place February 25 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) and the previously unbeaten Austin Vanderford (11-1) collided in the Bellator 275 main event. The fight aired live on Showtime. Catch the video highlights below.
@AustinV170MMA is in the building!— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 25, 2022
He goes to war with @Mousasi_MMA LIVE in just a few moments on @SHOSports!
https://t.co/RNtauZGbbQ#Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/Ls8Af0RXf6
.@Mousasi_MMA is on the hunt for his 4️⃣9️⃣th pro win NEXT at #Bellator275.— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 25, 2022
Don’t miss his fight LIVE on @SHOSports!
https://t.co/RNtauZGbbQ pic.twitter.com/k37gg0HTBJ
Quick start from both @Mousasi_MMA and @AustinV170MMA.— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 25, 2022
LIVE on @SHOSports and @BBCThree with #Bellator275. pic.twitter.com/qca4JlkeqU
Pure dominance from @mousasi_mma, finishing Austin Vanderford in less than two minutes at #Bellator275 ⏰— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 25, 2022
(via @BellatorMMA) pic.twitter.com/6l0dgnsKlq
"To the Irish fans, I love you. You're the best!— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 25, 2022
"I'm the best middleweight. I never said because I never believed it, but from now on you better believe it!"@mousasi_mma after defending his Middleweight crown in Dublin!#Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/IbOnqkadyg
For more on Mousasi vs. Vanderford, check out the recap by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.
Gegard Mousasi handed Austin Vanderford his first pro loss in quick, devastating fashion.
“The Dreamcatcher” defended his middleweight championship against Vanderford in the main event of Friday’s Bellator 275 show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.
Mousasi had the Irish crowd fired up walking out to “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.
Both men traded shots early, but Mousasi hurt Vanderford quickly with a left hand. As Vanderford went for the takedown, Mousasi sprawled and unloaded on the challenger before getting the stoppage just 85 seconds into the bout.
Following the victory, Mousasi finally felt confident to declare himself the best middleweight in the world.
