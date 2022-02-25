 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford full fight video highlights

Bellator 275 Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Watch Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford full fight video highlights from their Bellator 275 clash, courtesy of Bellator MMA.

Mousasi vs. Vanderford took place February 25 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) and the previously unbeaten Austin Vanderford (11-1) collided in the Bellator 275 main event. The fight aired live on Showtime. Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Mousasi vs. Vanderford, check out the recap by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

Gegard Mousasi handed Austin Vanderford his first pro loss in quick, devastating fashion.

“The Dreamcatcher” defended his middleweight championship against Vanderford in the main event of Friday’s Bellator 275 show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Mousasi had the Irish crowd fired up walking out to “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.

Both men traded shots early, but Mousasi hurt Vanderford quickly with a left hand. As Vanderford went for the takedown, Mousasi sprawled and unloaded on the challenger before getting the stoppage just 85 seconds into the bout.

Following the victory, Mousasi finally felt confident to declare himself the best middleweight in the world.

